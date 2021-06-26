Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,757 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

PTCT stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

