Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,505 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Under Armour by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA opened at $19.10 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.