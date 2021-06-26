Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 54,802 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,802 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Generac by 2,647.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 68,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $396.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $409.38. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

