EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00011124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,750,655 coins and its circulating supply is 954,666,910 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

