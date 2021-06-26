EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.95. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $523.15. The stock had a trading volume of 667,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,927. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $239.61 and a 52 week high of $525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

