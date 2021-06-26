EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $523.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.86. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.61 and a 12-month high of $525.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

