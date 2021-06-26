EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

