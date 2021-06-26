Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) dropped 3.3% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $932.00 to $907.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinix traded as low as $775.88 and last traded at $776.70. Approximately 14,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.56.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 34.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.