Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.