Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Equity Commonwealth worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.76 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 382.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

