Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.38. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 123,200 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$53.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

