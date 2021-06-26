Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $22,068.26 and $47,859.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00052810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00589472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038629 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,799,891 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

