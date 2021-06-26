Ethverse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,001.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $291,662.03 and $61,001.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00238387 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.00748683 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,664,799 coins and its circulating supply is 8,574,625 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.