Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of ESEA opened at $25.89 on Friday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a P/E ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.
Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.