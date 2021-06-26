Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $25.89 on Friday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a P/E ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

