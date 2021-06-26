Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Evedo has a market cap of $1.62 million and $1.46 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00577402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

