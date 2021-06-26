Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.42. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 122,687 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.