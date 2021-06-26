Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.42. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 122,687 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

