Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

