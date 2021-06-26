Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

