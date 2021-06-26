Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 26336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

