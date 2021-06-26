Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Decreased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exponent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $89.91. 503,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,163. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.