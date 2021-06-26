Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 4.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $59.70. Approximately 47,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,926,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,224,116 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

