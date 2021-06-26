FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $13.71 or 0.00042738 BTC on major exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $40.45 million and $2.07 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,964 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

