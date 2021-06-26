Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of RH by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $690.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 12 month low of $246.50 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.