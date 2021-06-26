Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.