Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $170.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

