Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

