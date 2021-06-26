Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.