Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Chemours worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

