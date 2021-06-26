Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.10 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPD. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

