FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $381.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $366.00 to $381.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Shares of FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.55. FedEx has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

