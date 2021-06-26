Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNF. Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,505,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

