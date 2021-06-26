Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 61.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

