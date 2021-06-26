Financial Review: Alto Ingredients (ALTO) versus Its Competitors

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alto Ingredients to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alto Ingredients Competitors 226 908 1161 26 2.43

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million -$15.12 million 76.75 Alto Ingredients Competitors $2.83 billion $47.42 million 16.37

Alto Ingredients’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients’ competitors have a beta of 2.84, meaning that their average share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Alto Ingredients Competitors -175.31% -216.88% 7.81%

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

