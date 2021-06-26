Firo Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $54.92 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00014782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.32 or 0.05712020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.21 or 0.01420346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00393641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00125618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.00623543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00389160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,014,706 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.