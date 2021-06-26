First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
THFF opened at $42.43 on Friday. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
