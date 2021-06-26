First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

