First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

