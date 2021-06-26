Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Five9 reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

FIVN opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.93. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.