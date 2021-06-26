Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,801. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

