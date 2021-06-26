Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.74. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $93,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

