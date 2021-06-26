Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. Analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

