Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.06. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 69,075 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

