Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $153.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.