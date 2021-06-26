Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 34,873 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.56% of PTC worth $412,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

