Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 724,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.86% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $289,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

