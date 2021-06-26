Franklin Resources Inc. Has $320.21 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,193,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $320,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $743,000.

BATS FLHY opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46.

