Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.28% of MarketAxess worth $241,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $467.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

