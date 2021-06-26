Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of The Charles Schwab worth $343,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.