Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 292,489 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $378,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

