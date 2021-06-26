Frax Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Frax has a total market cap of $140.70 million and $5.21 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 140,666,258 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

