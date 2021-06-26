Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeline Therapeutics were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,766. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

